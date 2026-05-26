Shocked by artist’s death, kathakali fraternity revives counselling cell

KOCHI: Shocked by the untimely demise of kathakali artist Hari R Nair, who ended his life on Saturday, the kathakali fraternity, including artists and connoisseurs of the art have decided to provide counselling to the artists suffering from stress.

The life of a kathakali artist is a paradox as he will be playing the role of noble and valiant kings, divine characters and evil demons on stage while he will be struggling to support the family in real life. The fans who eulogise the artists rarely understand their mental stress.

Hari, the most distinguished among the senior artists, was the most-celebrated performer who was noted for his deep knowledge of the nuances of the art and epics.

His performance as Parasurama, Dussasana, Jarasandha, Veerabhadra, Trigartha and Narasimha had won accolades and had a huge fan following across the state.

While immortalising ferocious evil characters on stage, he had faced some issues in personal life which pushed him into depression. Friends say while keeping intimacy with co-artists and inspiring them, he never opened up about his personal issues.

“The tragedy of Hari is an eye opener for us. There are many artists who suffer from mental stress,” said Kalamandalam Prasanth, state president of Kathakali Artists Association.