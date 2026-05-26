Supplyco to launch Aalin brand notebooks soon

KOCHI: Paying tribute to the state’s youngest organ donor 10-month-old Aalin, Supplyco has decided to launch ‘Aalin brand notebooks’. The official launch of the notebooks will be held on Tuesday at the Ernakulam Guest House by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob. The notebook cover was designed by the students of Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

By naming the notebook series 2026 after Aalin Sherin Abraham, Supplyco is honouring her memory and highlighting to the community the compassion and philanthropy her story represents, said an official statement on Monday.

Aalin, who met with an accident while travelling with her mother and grandparents, was declared brain dead in February this year. Her organs, two kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves, were donated to four other children — giving them a new lease of life.