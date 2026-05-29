Kerala govt's policy address: State plans menstrual leave for schoolgirls, mandatory workplace daycare

The UDF government in Kerala is planning a set of women and child-friendly measures, including three days of monthly menstrual leave for schoolgirls, and making it mandatory for workplaces with over 50 employees to provide safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches.

The women and child-friendly initiatives were part of the policy address of the new VD Satheesan-led government, read out by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the State Assembly on Friday.

"Our commitment to girl students is reflected in Project "Menstrual Dignity", under which we intend to make educational institutions and public spaces friendly for girls and women.

"My Government also plans to announce upto three days of monthly menstrual leave for school students, along with weekend catch-up classes, so that these girls do not fall behind in their studies," said the Governor in the address.

He said the government proposes to put in place Child Care Rules, as mandated under the Maternity Benefit Act,1961 ensuring that all public offices, industrial establishments, IT parks and all establishments with more than 50 employees run safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches.