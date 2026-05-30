Attack on ED officials a serious crime: Kerala CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has termed the attack by CPM workers against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers as a serious criminal offence. The ED did not inform or seek support from the state government or police in connection with Wednesday’s raids, including that at the Opposition leader’s residence, he said.

The attackers should be described as criminals, he said. “They damaged the car and attacked the passengers inside, including a woman. The CPM leaders should not have allowed it,” he said.

The CM congratulated the home minister for sending police personnel to the protest venue near the leader of opposition’s residence. Police intervention prevented the situation from escalating. He also defended the police for yielding to the CPM leader who prevented a search at the party’s area committee office. It helped in keeping the situation under control, he told reporters here on Friday.

Satheesan ridiculed the Opposition’s allegation that the raids followed his recent visit to the Prime Minister. “I made the routine courtesy call to the PM after assuming office. Pinarayi Vijayan had made similar visits twice in the past, after becoming the chief minister. I met the prime minister in person for the first time,” he said.