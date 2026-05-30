Attack on ED officials: Kerala police tighten screws on CPM workers, 19 held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tightening its screws on the CPM workers who were involved in the attack on the vehicles of the Enforcement Directorate officials, who raided former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence, the police have widened its manhunt across the state and arrested 19 party workers.

Former Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillor I P Binu, who is the party’s Palayam local committee secretary, was among those who were arrested. The cops also arrested a CPM member, Dinakaran, who had initiated the attack against the car in which the ED sleuths were returning after raiding the residence of Pinarayi in connection with the agency’s probe in the Exalogic - CMRL pay-off case.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody. As many as six accused, including Binu, had surrendered before the police. A lawyer, who is a party local leader from Vattiyoorkavu, was summoned for questioning.

The man, identified as Aravind, was let off after questioning after the police ascertained that he was not present at the place when the violence unfurled. One of the accused, Amal, was arrested from Ramapuram near Pala. The police sources said they are actively looking out for five more CPM-DYFI members and leaders, who are absconding. One of those arraigned, police sources said, is former corporation councillor Attukal Unni. He has been accused of orchestrating the attack.

The arrested, including Binu, were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Bail pleas were filed by five of the arrested.

Meanwhile, veteran leader V Sivankutty accused the cops of intimidating the family members of the accused.