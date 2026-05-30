ED signals wider probe in CMRL case, more individuals on radar

KOCHI: The enforcement directorate (ED) has indicated that the searches conducted at multiple locations in Kerala and Bengaluru in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case were only the beginning of a wider exercise that could extend to more individuals allegedly linked to the suspected financial irregularities and bribery network.

Highly-placed sources said the central agency has intensified its probe following the large-scale searches carried out on May 27 at 10 premises linked to CMRL, its top executives, and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, owned by Veena T, daughter of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The ED, in its official statement issued late on Wednesday, said the searches were part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on the findings of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) which had alleged fictitious expenses, illegal diversion of funds, and payments allegedly made as bribes through fabricated transactions.

A source familiar with the investigation said, “The searches were not an isolated exercise. The agency believes the money trail extends beyond the currently named individuals and companies. More people are likely to come under scrutiny in the coming days.”

According to the ED, the SFIO probe found that fictitious cash expenses amounting to nearly Rs 182 crore were allegedly booked over a span of 15 years and that large sums were diverted through related entities and fabricated transactions.

The agency also alleged that Exalogic received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of IT consultancy services without rendering corresponding services. The ED further claimed that Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), allegedly operated by CMRL managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans totalling Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments.