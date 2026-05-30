Kerala govt bets big on welfare, mega connectivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The VD Satheesan government’s maiden policy address, delivered by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday, unveiled a roadmap focused on the five Indira Guarantees, transparent governance through public disclosure of state finances, and ambitious infrastructure projects to position Kerala as a major port and aviation hub.

Notably, the address steered clear of any direct criticism of the BJP-led Union government, providing the Opposition LDF with an opportunity to target the ruling front. Defending the omission, Chief Minister Satheesan said a policy address was meant to articulate the government’s vision and priorities. Any criticism of the Centre, if warranted, would be raised by the government in due course, he added.

The address asserted the government’s commitment to implementing the Indira Guarantees, including free KSRTC travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly support for female college students, raise in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000, health cover up to Rs 25 lakh per family, and Rs 5 lakh aid for young entrepreneurs.

Even while acknowledging the severe strain on the state’s finances, the government expressed hope that the proposed white paper on Kerala’s fiscal health would pave the way for corrective measures. “The white paper will be placed before the people to provide a clear picture of the state’s finances and to lay the foundation for a transparent and responsible financial recovery strategy,” the governor said.

Under the banner of ‘Dream Projects’, the policy address unveiled plans to transform Kerala into an integrated port-led economic hub by harnessing the full potential of its coastline. It also outlined a series of aviation infrastructure projects aimed at positioning the state as a key civil aviation hub in South Asia.