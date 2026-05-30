Kerala govt bets big on welfare, mega connectivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The VD Satheesan government’s maiden policy address, delivered by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday, unveiled a roadmap focused on the five Indira Guarantees, transparent governance through public disclosure of state finances, and ambitious infrastructure projects to position Kerala as a major port and aviation hub.
Notably, the address steered clear of any direct criticism of the BJP-led Union government, providing the Opposition LDF with an opportunity to target the ruling front. Defending the omission, Chief Minister Satheesan said a policy address was meant to articulate the government’s vision and priorities. Any criticism of the Centre, if warranted, would be raised by the government in due course, he added.
The address asserted the government’s commitment to implementing the Indira Guarantees, including free KSRTC travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly support for female college students, raise in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000, health cover up to Rs 25 lakh per family, and Rs 5 lakh aid for young entrepreneurs.
Even while acknowledging the severe strain on the state’s finances, the government expressed hope that the proposed white paper on Kerala’s fiscal health would pave the way for corrective measures. “The white paper will be placed before the people to provide a clear picture of the state’s finances and to lay the foundation for a transparent and responsible financial recovery strategy,” the governor said.
Under the banner of ‘Dream Projects’, the policy address unveiled plans to transform Kerala into an integrated port-led economic hub by harnessing the full potential of its coastline. It also outlined a series of aviation infrastructure projects aimed at positioning the state as a key civil aviation hub in South Asia.
Water Policy, State Narcotics Enforcement Bureau proposed
Another major proposal was a support scheme to help over 10,000 MSMEs enhance their competitiveness. The government also proposed a comprehensive revision of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, with the stated objective of permanently resolving issues related to land conversion. A Commission will be constituted to review all land-related laws.
In the agriculture sector, a notable announcement was the formation of a women farmers’ consortium aimed at mobilising lakhs of women. The government also proposed a new Water Policy focused on sustainable water use and integrated water-resource management. The introduction of water credits to incentivise efficient water management across river basins was another key proposal.
Among the major law enforcement initiatives outlined were ‘Operation Toofan’—a sustained crackdown aimed at dismantling the state’s drug networks—and the establishment of a dedicated State Narcotics Enforcement Bureau. Strengthening the cooperative vigilance wing to ensure transparency and corruption-free functioning of cooperative societies was another proposal.
In the higher education sector, the policy address envisaged the creation of an Academic Syndicate as an apex body to coordinate governance and administrative matters. A statewide apprenticeship exchange platform and the expansion of skill-development programmes to improve students’ employability and industry readiness also featured prominently on the agenda.
Policy promises
‘Dream Projects’ to make Kerala port-led hub, civil aviation hub
Comprehensive revision of Kerala Paddy & Wetland Act
Water credits for incentivising water management in basins
Crackdown on organised narcotics network, strengthening enforcement
Academic Syndicate for admin, governance matters
Support centres in all Collectorates for senior citizens
Consortium to mobilise individual women farmers