Kerala govt's vision for world-class movie making hub has Mollywood excited

KOCHI: The Kerala government’s ambitious plan to transform the state into a major filmmaking hub, including the establishment of a sprawling ‘Media City’ that brings together film production, animation, VFX, gaming and digital media under one professionally equipped campus, has sparked fresh optimism in Mollywood.
Announced in the governor’s policy address on Friday, the proposal is being viewed by industry stakeholders as a long-awaited opportunity to build a world-class filmmaking ecosystem in the state.
For an industry that has long depended on facilities outside the state, the announcement offers hope of creating the infrastructure needed to match Malayalam cinema’s growing global reputation.
Given that Kochi already functions as a mini-hub for the industry, housing dubbing studios, editing suites and production offices, industry sources believe the proposed Media City could be located in the city. Insiders say Kochi has the potential to evolve into a full-fledged filmmaking destination capable of attracting projects from across India and abroad.
Jain Joseph, chairman of Neo Film School in Kochi, said Kerala is ready for such a leap. “A few years ago, when similar proposals came up, Kerala did not have a strong enough pool of technicians. Today, we have world-class talent and skilled professionals. What we lack is matching infrastructure,” he said.
“Since the ecosystem already exists, this is the right time to execute projects that can place Kerala firmly on the global filmmaking map.”
Industry leaders, however, caution that the project must be backed by detailed research and consultations with stakeholders.
B Rakesh, president of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), said the government should study global film production models before rolling out the initiative. “Kerala has the talent and technical expertise to create a futuristic filmmaking facility.
But such a project requires detailed discussions with industry stakeholders and careful planning based on international standards,” he said. The discussion also revives memories of an earlier mega proposal. In 2018, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) announced a `100-crore post-production studio project in Kochi. The plan, however, never took off.
With the new government reviving the conversation around cinema infrastructure, industry watchers are keen to see whether the long-pending plans will finally move beyond announcements.
Jain believes Kerala should think bigger and develop an integrated film city that combines pre-production, production and post-production facilities under one roof. “Across the world, integrated film cities are becoming the norm. If Kerala can develop such a facility near the airport or another accessible location in Ernakulam, we can attract projects not just from other Indian film industries, but even from Hollywood and West Asia,” he said.
He added that Malayalam cinema has already proved its creative strength globally and now needs infrastructure to match its reputation.
One of the biggest gaps, according to industry professionals, is the lack of large production space. “We urgently need more shooting floors. Today, much of the post-production work is scattered across Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Hyderabad. We still depend heavily on facilities such as Ramoji Film City. If Kochi gets a world-class production facility, that dependence will reduce significantly,” Jain said.
Earlier in the week, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, while addressing a civic reception in Kochi, spoke about his vision of making Ernakulam one of South India’s leading cinema hubs. Film industry officials now expect a detailed roadmap for the proposal when Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio, presents the state budget on June 19.