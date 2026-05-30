Kerala govt's vision for world-class movie making hub has Mollywood excited

KOCHI: The Kerala government’s ambitious plan to transform the state into a major filmmaking hub, including the establishment of a sprawling ‘Media City’ that brings together film production, animation, VFX, gaming and digital media under one professionally equipped campus, has sparked fresh optimism in Mollywood.

Announced in the governor’s policy address on Friday, the proposal is being viewed by industry stakeholders as a long-awaited opportunity to build a world-class filmmaking ecosystem in the state.

For an industry that has long depended on facilities outside the state, the announcement offers hope of creating the infrastructure needed to match Malayalam cinema’s growing global reputation.

Given that Kochi already functions as a mini-hub for the industry, housing dubbing studios, editing suites and production offices, industry sources believe the proposed Media City could be located in the city. Insiders say Kochi has the potential to evolve into a full-fledged filmmaking destination capable of attracting projects from across India and abroad.

Jain Joseph, chairman of Neo Film School in Kochi, said Kerala is ready for such a leap. “A few years ago, when similar proposals came up, Kerala did not have a strong enough pool of technicians. Today, we have world-class talent and skilled professionals. What we lack is matching infrastructure,” he said.

“Since the ecosystem already exists, this is the right time to execute projects that can place Kerala firmly on the global filmmaking map.”

Industry leaders, however, caution that the project must be backed by detailed research and consultations with stakeholders.

B Rakesh, president of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), said the government should study global film production models before rolling out the initiative. “Kerala has the talent and technical expertise to create a futuristic filmmaking facility.