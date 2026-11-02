HC matters flood Supreme Court as CJI Surya Kant urges litigants to reflect on rush for urgent listings

KOCHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday called for introspection on whether there is room to improve the responsiveness of the judicial process in view of the growing tendency of litigants to move the Supreme Court for urgent listing or early hearing of matters pending before high courts.

“This is a new dimension of litigation which is now flooding the SC,” he said after inaugurating the celebrations held to mark 70 years of the Kerala HC in Kochi.

“The apex court has consistently respected the high courts’ institutional autonomy, including their authority to regulate their own roster. However, the frequency of such requests invites us to consider whether there is room to improve the responsiveness of our processes,” he said.

“We must ask ourselves: Can urgent matters be identified more effectively? Can listing procedures be made more transparent and predictable? Can technology help prioritise cases where delay may cause irreversible prejudice? And can we ensure a litigant’s access to timely justice does not depend upon their ability to travel to the national capital? These are not questions of institutional criticism, but of collective responsibility,” he said.