18 social media handles booked for circulating minor’s photos in Cheranalloor accident case

KOCHI: The circulation of photographs of the 17-year-old accused in the Cheranalloor luxury car accident, including screenshots of his Instagram profile, has landed 18 social media handles in trouble, with the Kochi City Cyber Police registering a case against them for allegedly revealing his identity.

The handles booked include online channels and social media influencers, police said.

The case was registered following the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court's intervention over the continued publication of content identifying the minor. The court had directed the Cyber Police to take down social media accounts and posts disclosing the identity of the child in conflict with law and submit a report on the action taken.

The police have invoked Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which prohibits the disclosure of a child's identity through any form of media or public communication.

Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with criminal intimidation, has also been invoked in connection with certain posts.

The circulation of the minor's photographs and personal details intensified following the accident in which a 55-year-old street vendor was fatally knocked down by a luxury car allegedly driven by the teenager, son of an Additional District Judge.