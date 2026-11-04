After 16 years, priest's mortal remains return to native Chengannur from US

ALAPPUZHA: In a rare event in the history of the Malankara Orthodox Church, the mortal remains of a senior priest who died in the US 16 years ago have been brought back to his native Chengannur for burial.

C J Oommen Corepiscopa, a retired priest from Kottamala in Chengannur's Kottukulanji, passed away in Philadelphia on October 14, 2010, at age 85. He and his wife, Blossom Mathew Oommen, were staying with their eldest son, Hailey John Oommen, at the time. Since Blossom was suffering from age-related ailments and could not take his body back to Chengannur, the family held his funeral at the Mongolia Cemetery in Philadelphia on October 18.

Sadly, Blossom died on October 24, just 10 days after his death. Her body was subsequently brought to Kerala, and the funeral was held at St Mary's Church, Kodukulanji, under the Prakashagiri parish. However, the family's long-standing wish to bring C J Oommen's mortal remains back to his homeland for burial got stuck in legal and procedural hurdles.