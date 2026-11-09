Former Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao’s bribery allegations may trigger vigilance probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vigilance probe is likely into the allegations of bribery levelled by former Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao against Joint Excise Commissioner S Vinod and Deputy Commissioner Ajay. The Taxes Secretary is expected to forward Rao’s report to the Home Secretary.

If a probe is ordered, Rao will have to furnish evidence and documents to substantiate his allegations, including his claim in the report that a bar owner is close to the minister.

Excise Minister M Liju is also likely to write to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking a probe into the granting of bar licences to three beer and wine parlours without his knowledge when Rao was the Excise Commissioner.

Meanwhile, CITU leader T P Ramakrishnan alleged that the transfer of Rao was linked to corruption in the excise department and demanded a thorough probe into the allegations.