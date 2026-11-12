Police forcibly remove Valarmathi, demolish protest sheds, flex boards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could spark widespread protests, the Cantonment police forcibly removed Valarmathi S, secretary of the All Kerala LPST Rankholders Association, who had been on a fast-until-death strike in the capital for 16 days. They also took down the protest sheds and flex boards the association had put up before the Secretariat late on Wednesday night.

The association was earlier served a notice by the police to remove the flex boards and sheds, and a follow-up notice about a case being registered. However, the protesters were given no intimation about the latest action. Valarmathi was shifted to the General Hospital on the doctors’ advice, as her health had worsened.

Soon after the action, another rank holder, M Jayakrishnan, announced that he would carry forward the fast-until-death protest. The action appeared largely covert, though police officers had earlier said due action would be taken against the protesters once the notice was served. The Cantonment police have also documented visuals of the protesters allegedly blocking the footpath.

Cantonment SHO Satheesh Kumar S said Valarmathi was shifted solely because of her worsening health. “The doctors informed us that her health would worsen, and her life could even be at risk, if she continues here. She was not arrested or detained,” he said. Friction was also seen between police officers and DYFI workers when the former tried to take down the DYFI’s flex against Chief Minister V D Satheesan.