SSLC exams in Kerala to begin on March 1; HSE March 2

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examinations in the state will be held from March 1 to 30, and the Higher Secondary Examinations for Plus-I and Plus-II from March 2 to 30, General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced on Thursday.

Along with SSLC, SSLC (Hearing Impaired), Technical High School Leaving Certificate (regular and hearing impaired, and Art High School Leaving Certificate (Kalamandalam) exams will also be held on the same days. Close to 4.25 lakh students from all categories will participate in the public examination. SSLC exams will be held in 3049 exam centres, including seven each from the Gulf and Lakshadweep.

Registration for the SSLC exams will begin on Wednesday. The IT practical examination for SSLC students will be held from February 1 to 15, while their model examinations will be held from 16 to 20 February. The evaluation will begin on April 5 and conclude on 27 April. The results are scheduled to be published in the first week of May.

Along with the Higher Secondary Examinations, Vocational Higher Secondary and Kerala Kalamandalam examinations will be held on the same dates. A total of nine lakh students will write the Higher Secondary First and Second Year Examinations at around 2,000 examination centres.