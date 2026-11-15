E Sreedharan proposes 9-km sky metro in Kochi

KOCHI: A 9-km journey from Mattancherry to Ernakulam South railway station could take just 15 minutes if a proposed sky metro corridor becomes a reality, former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director E Sreedharan told TNIE. He has proposed a suspended pod-based transport system for the route.

The proposal comes as Kochi grapples with rising transport demands and the high cost of expanding conventional metro networks. Sreedharan estimates that the sky metro will cost less than `100 crore per kilometre, against more than `200 crore for an elevated metro line. He has urged the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to study the system recently installed in Sharjah and prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

“For the spread-out population of Kochi, the metro network needs to expand fast. Conventional metros are becoming very costly for state governments due to the GST component and other taxes. Government subsidies are shrinking while material and land costs are rising. The cost of electricity is also going up,” noted Sreedharan.

He said cheaper and lighter transit systems should be considered for routes where ridership may not be high enough to justify a conventional metro.

The proposed line will begin at the junction of Manthra Road and Santo Gopalan Road near Mattancherry Palace. It will follow Santo Gopalan Road before turning into P T Jacob Road and crossing the Gateway of Cochin Bridge. From there it will pass through Old NH-47 over Venduruthy Bridge to Perumanoor before cutting towards the railway tracks through the alignment of a former railway siding that served Cochin Shipyard. It will then run along the western side of the existing railway line towards Ernakulam South station.