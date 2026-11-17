THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday found that 11 of the 12 accused in the 2008 Mannanthala Renjith murder case were guilty of the crime. While the second accused of the case went absconding, charges including conspiracy behind the murder of the RSS worker was proven by the prosecution.

The verdict of the case will be pronounced on Wednesday morning, has been remanded in custody by the court until then.

The investigation was led by then-Peroorkada CI KE Baiju. Adv Prathap G Padickal, who led the special prosecution team, commented this to be a major victory in a sensational case.

The incident took place on October 27, 2008, when the RSS worker, Renjith, was hacked to death at Kottamugal near Mannanthala, at 5.50 am. According to the prosecution, all the accused were CPM members, who committed the crime out of political vengeance. Four accused were found to have direct involvement in the murder- Ambalamukku Krishnakumar, Velli Narayanan, Gopalan Suresh and Kannan Suresh- while four others were found to have supported the crime.

The second accused- Narayanan alias Velli Narayanan- went absconding, and did not face the trial. As many as 41 witnesses were examined, and 96 pieces of evidence were collected.

As soon as the accused were brought out of the court complex, RSS workers and the CPM affiliates raise the slogans and abuses against each other. However, the police soon intervened and sent back both the groups.