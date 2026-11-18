A court in Keralam on Wednesday sentenced 11 CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for the 2008 murder of a local RSS leader at Mananthala in Thiruvananthapuram. The court further imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on each convict, the sources said.

The Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram also handed double life sentences to two of the convicts. However, the sentences will run concurrently, sources said.

It convicted the 11 accused in the case on Tuesday. A 12th accused in the case is still absconding and did not face trial.

RSS worker Ranjith was hacked to death at his fruit and vegetable shop in Mannanthala on October 17, 2008.

Following the conviction of the 11 CPI(M) workers on Tuesday, a tense situation prevailed outside the Vanchiyoor court complex in the heart of the Keralam capital for some time as activists of the BJP and the Left party raised slogans against each other and briefly clashed, prompting police to intervene and separate the two groups.

The incident also disrupted vehicular movement in the area for some time.

(With inputs from PTI)