Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday said the government may review examinations conducted by various organisations, amid a political row over the withdrawal of permission for a scholarship examination organised by a right-wing teachers' outfit.
Samsudheen was responding to reporters after four to five ABVP activists jumped in front of the minister's car and waved black flags when he was returning from a function at Thycaud over the government's decision to withdraw permission for the examination to be held in state-run schools.
Police personnel intervened and removed the protesters from the spot.
The minister said this after the opposition BJP accused the UDF government of "adopting double standards" by withdrawing approval for the 'Mayilpeeli Vijnanolsavam', organised by a Sangh outfit, while allowing similar examinations conducted by other political and social organisations.
Addressing the controversy, the minister described the initial approval for the exam in the state-run schools as an "unfortunate lapse" granted in error. "On one hand, there was a protest after the decision was taken initially, even if it was done inadvertently.
When the decision was withdrawn following that protest, it triggered a counter-protest," he said, adding that everyone had the freedom to protest.
Asked whether similar examinations organised by other bodies would also be scrutinised, Samsudheen termed it a separate issue that may require a fresh policy decision.
Earlier, the state unit of BJP had accused the UDF government of double standards for cancelling the Mayilpeeli exam while allowing similar quizzes by other political and social outfits.
The examination, organised by the National Teachers' Union (NTU) in association with 'Mayilpeeli' magazine, was intended for students from upper primary to higher secondary levels.
The NTU is a Sangh Parivar-affiliated teachers' organisation, while Mayilpeeli magazine is published by Balagokulam, another Sangh Parivar organisation known for organising Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in the state.
The government had withdrawn permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026 on Saturday following criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.
Samsudheen intervened in the matter, sought an explanation from the Director of General Education and directed the department to submit a detailed report on the circumstances in which permission was granted.
The order approving the examination was subsequently cancelled.
(With inputs from PTI)