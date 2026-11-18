Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday said the government may review examinations conducted by various organisations, amid a political row over the withdrawal of permission for a scholarship examination organised by a right-wing teachers' outfit.

Samsudheen was responding to reporters after four to five ABVP activists jumped in front of the minister's car and waved black flags when he was returning from a function at Thycaud over the government's decision to withdraw permission for the examination to be held in state-run schools.

Police personnel intervened and removed the protesters from the spot.

The minister said this after the opposition BJP accused the UDF government of "adopting double standards" by withdrawing approval for the 'Mayilpeeli Vijnanolsavam', organised by a Sangh outfit, while allowing similar examinations conducted by other political and social organisations.

Addressing the controversy, the minister described the initial approval for the exam in the state-run schools as an "unfortunate lapse" granted in error. "On one hand, there was a protest after the decision was taken initially, even if it was done inadvertently.

When the decision was withdrawn following that protest, it triggered a counter-protest," he said, adding that everyone had the freedom to protest.