THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment, including a double life term for two people directly involved in the 2008 Mannanthala Renjith murder case.

The first accused, Ambalamukku Harikumar and the eleventh accused, Gopalan Suresh, were sentenced to double life imprisonment by the Additional Sessions Judge Sudhakanth. Renjith, an RSS worker, was murdered by CPM members out of political vengeance.

The prosecution, led by Adv Prathap G Padickal, urged a death sentence for the first accused and pointed out that Krishnakumar and other accused, including Hariprasad, 'Motta' Aji, and Kannan Suresh, have a history of pending cases, and submitted the details of the case to the court.

Among them, Krishnakumar and Kannan Suresh were directly involved in the murder, while Hariprasad and Motta Aji were involved in the conspiracy.

Notably, Krishnakumar is already undergoing punishment in two other murder cases, and Kannan Suresh in an NDPS case. Meanwhile, other accused -- Chukran Renjith, Karate Suresh, Firoz Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Shankara Subrahmaniam, Godwin Dennis and Gopalan Suresh -- were given life imprisonment.

The Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday had found that 11 of the 12 accused were guilty of the crime. The second accused -- 'Velli' Narayanan -- went absconding and did not face trial. Charges including conspiracy were proven.

As many as 41 witnesses were examined, 96 pieces of evidence were collected, and 155 documents were scrutinised as part of the trials.

While Adv Prathap was appointed as the special public prosecutor of the case in 2023, the accused had obtained a stay against the trial in 2024.

However, the High Court vacated the stay in August this year and urged a speedy disposal of the case within two months.

The case dates back to October 27, 2008, when RSS worker Renjith was hacked to death before his shop 'Vinayaka Fruits' at Kottamugal near Mannanthala by CPM workers.

The act was committed in retaliation for the murder of CPM worker Vishnu at Vanchiyoor. The latter was killed by a 12-member gang in broad daylight in front of the passport office in Thiruvananthapuram on April 1, 2008. Renjith was one of the men accused in Vishnu's murder.