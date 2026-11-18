Around 55 to 60 students of a private school at Kottiyam in south Keralam district were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, itching and other physical discomfort allegedly caused by pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit, police said.

The affected students, from lower classes to plus two, reported various health complaints, prompting the school authorities to arrange emergency medical assistance.

Around eight ambulances were deployed to transport the students to a nearby hospital for treatment, local authorities said.

The incident has raised concerns over the operation of a tar-mixing plant located close to the school. The panchayat authorities had earlier issued a stop memo against the plant.

However, it resumed operations after obtaining court permission, locals claimed. Health complaints among students emerged after the plant resumed operations, they added.

Police and panchayat authorities have intervened following the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)