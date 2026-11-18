Around 62 students of a private school at Kottiyam in south Keralam district were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, itching and other physical discomfort allegedly caused by pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit, police said.

The students, who are in classes up to Plus Two, were taken to a nearby hospital after reporting various health complaints, a senior police official said.

"Many children complained of nausea and breathing difficulties. None of them have any major health issues. All children are stable as of now," he said.

The school authorities arranged emergency medical assistance. Around eight ambulances were deployed to transport the students to a nearby hospital for treatment, local authorities said.

The incident has raised concerns over the operation of a tar-mixing plant located close to the school. The plant had earlier been shut down following complaints of pollution from local residents, the police official said.

"It was reopened after the High Court vacated a stay on its operations following a plea by the unit's management," the officer said, adding that the plant was shut down again following the latest incident.

The panchayat authorities had earlier issued a stop memo against the plant.

However, it resumed operations after obtaining court permission, locals claimed. Health complaints among students emerged after the plant resumed operations, they added.

Police and panchayat authorities have intervened following the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)