THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Congress veteran K Karunakaran, resigned from the BJP on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation about her political future. However, she clarified that she had no immediate plans to rejoin the Congress.

Announcing her decision during a media interaction, Padmaja said joining the BJP had been a mistake. She said she had informed only her brother, Health Minister K Muraleedharan, about her decision.

"I want to do initiatives to carry forward my father's legacy. I have not made any plans to rejoin Congress. When I told my brother about this, he said to go ahead with any decision which will bring me peace and happiness," she said.

Describing her decision to quit as purely personal, Padmaja said she felt like a 'fish out of water' while working with the BJP. She said she realised within days of joining the party that its ideology was different from the values she had grown up with as a member of the Congress.

However, she refrained from making any negative remarks about the BJP or its leaders, adding that she had been treated well in the party. She also said she had not been offered any positions during her stint with the BJP.

Speculation had been rife for weeks that Padmaja was facing neglect within the BJP. She had quit the Congress, alleging neglect, and joined the BJP in March 2024, triggering a political storm. She had remained with the Congress even when her father and brother left the party to form the Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran) in 2005.

A former BJP national council member, Padmaja had also contested the recent Assembly elections from Thrissur. However, since the polls, she had largely remained away from the political spotlight, attending only internal party meetings.