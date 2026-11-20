THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Jantar Mantar, to be organised by the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress in the state capital on Saturday, has sparked a controversy after a senior leader criticised the leadership for not inviting Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Following the announcement of the event, Mahila Congress general secretary Sheeba Ramachandran openly protested and expressed her displeasure over the move and criticised the party's women's wing president over the manner in which the event is being conducted.

"Leaders ranging from Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather MP to the KPCC president Sunny Joseph and many others were directly invited to the 'Kerala Jantar Mantar' protest to be organised by the Mahila Congress state committee. Chief Minister V D Satheesan was the only one not invited. I register my strong protest against organising such a programme that would create factions in the party," she wrote on Facebook, indicating that Jebi Mather favouring KC Venugopal was the reason for not inviting the chief minister to the event.

Kerala Jantar Mantar, to be held on Saturday near the Lok Bhavan, will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The event is being organised in connection with the Congress' nationwide protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Kerala has a UDF chief minister. When the programme is being organised in the state capital, it is part of the political courtesy to invite him. What we need is the politics of inclusiveness, not unilateral decisions. Even Rahul Gandhi ensures that everyone is taken along in such programmes," Sheeba added. She said she had to come up with a social media post as there was no other way to respond.