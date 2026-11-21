Recalling the horror, Bilkis said that one day she and her family woke up into a terrifying nightmare. Those responsible for that tragedy are still hunting them today, she said. The cruelties they witnessed and suffered in Gujarat are now being repeated in different parts of the country, and she has been forced to wander across the country in search of justice, she said.

Over these years, she said, her family has had to move house many times. "When we were attacked, it was goons and criminals who stood with the attackers. Today, the police, officials and the administration together carry out their interests," she said.

Bilkis said the Supreme Court's recent suspension of the sentences of two convicts in her case came as a great shock. It is painful to face disappointment even from the judiciary, which was her last hope, she said.

"But even in these dark times, I look at Kerala with hope," she said. The love and care she has received since arriving in Kerala has brought her great joy. "I want to see everything that happened in my life as a bad dream. I have never felt like taking revenge on anyone. What I want is not revenge, but natural justice," she said, appealing to everyone to stand with her in her fight for justice.