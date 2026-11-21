KOCHI: “Those who spread darkness in my life are now trying to plunge the entire country into darkness,” Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 Gujarat riots, said in Kochi on Saturday, expressing concern over the recurrence of the atrocities she and her family endured in different parts of the country.
Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Welfare Party of India’s Kerala state conference at Town Hall, Bilkis said those responsible for the tragedy continued to pursue her family.
She made the remarks during a conversation with the organisers, according to a press statement issued by the party’s Kerala unit.
Recalling the horror, Bilkis said that one day she and her family woke up into a terrifying nightmare. Those responsible for that tragedy are still hunting them today, she said. The cruelties they witnessed and suffered in Gujarat are now being repeated in different parts of the country, and she has been forced to wander across the country in search of justice, she said.
Over these years, she said, her family has had to move house many times. "When we were attacked, it was goons and criminals who stood with the attackers. Today, the police, officials and the administration together carry out their interests," she said.
Bilkis said the Supreme Court's recent suspension of the sentences of two convicts in her case came as a great shock. It is painful to face disappointment even from the judiciary, which was her last hope, she said.
"But even in these dark times, I look at Kerala with hope," she said. The love and care she has received since arriving in Kerala has brought her great joy. "I want to see everything that happened in my life as a bad dream. I have never felt like taking revenge on anyone. What I want is not revenge, but natural justice," she said, appealing to everyone to stand with her in her fight for justice.
In her brief speech at the ceremony, she expressed heartfelt thanks to all those who stood with her in her fight for justice.
Welfare Party Keralam president Razak Paleri and Women Justice Movement president V A Fayiza presented her with a gift of gratitude. The organisers said the honour was a salutation not only from the party but from all of Keralam. "Bilkis is not a victim, but an icon of struggle across the globe," they said.
Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Welfare Party of India national president Dr. Raeesuddin said the collapse of democracy in India has become a reality unfolding before our eyes.
Constitutional institutions are being weakened, the media brought to heel and opposition voices suppressed, he said. "Even more dangerous are the attempts to wipe out the people's very vote." The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), carried out in the name of cleaning up voter rolls, has in reality become a tool to throw lakhs of ordinary citizens off the electoral rolls, he said.