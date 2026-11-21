THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, on Saturday, called for continued protests across the state until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
Speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Jantar Mantar, organised by the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, she said the party should support people whose names were deleted from the voters' list.
"Why are we demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? Why do Rahul Gandhi and Khargeji demand his resignation? Because the SIR process is patronised by none other than the PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. When the SIR process was happening in Keralam, the leaders were afraid. So we took the SIR seriously, and the process was completed meticulously. Even then, many names were deleted. Across India, three crore and three lakh names have been deleted. We, the Congress party, have the responsibility to stand with the people whose names have been deleted," she said.
Citing the Congress's victory in the local body elections in Rajasthan, she added that voters are aggressive against Gyanesh, who has tried to take away the people's votes and rights.
"Yesterday, we witnessed a storm happen in the Rajasthan panchayat election. The Congress party will always stand for democracy, the people of India and justice for the people," she added.
The state capital witnessed a large turnout of Mahila Congress workers from across the state. At the event, the workers also took a pledge to uphold the Constitution.
Cultural affairs minister and Congress working president P C Vishnunadh, UDF convenor Adoor Prakash MP, Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather MP, and others spoke.