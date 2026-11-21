THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, on Saturday, called for continued protests across the state until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Jantar Mantar, organised by the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, she said the party should support people whose names were deleted from the voters' list.

"Why are we demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? Why do Rahul Gandhi and Khargeji demand his resignation? Because the SIR process is patronised by none other than the PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. When the SIR process was happening in Keralam, the leaders were afraid. So we took the SIR seriously, and the process was completed meticulously. Even then, many names were deleted. Across India, three crore and three lakh names have been deleted. We, the Congress party, have the responsibility to stand with the people whose names have been deleted," she said.