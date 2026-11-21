KOTTAYAM: As the Parel Marian Pilgrimage Centre is set to be formally elevated to the status of a basilica on Saturday, the Department of Posts will issue a special commemorative postal cover to mark the historic occasion.

The cover will be released at a function on the premises of the newly constructed Marth Mariam Basilica on Monday at 5.30 P.M.

The special edition will feature images and brief descriptions of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Marth Mariam Basilica. The cover will also incorporate fragments of the rock on which the church stands, making it a unique memento for pilgrims and stamp collectors.

The initiative commemorates the Vatican’s decision to elevate the 120-year-old Parel Marian Pilgrimage Centre to the status of a basilica. The cover will carry a specially designed commemorative postal cancellation mark featuring an illustration of Blessed Virgin Mary and the basilica.

The special cancellation mark will be available exclusively on the day of release, making it a valuable memorabilia.