THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The factional battle within the Congress, which spilled out during the last cabinet meeting, has been gathering momentum with rival camps collecting material against each other and preparing to take their grievances to the party high command.

What began as differences over CM Satheesan’s style of functioning has now widened into a struggle for political space, with the VD camp and the anti-Satheesan group accusing each other of trying to damage their standing in the party and before the public.

While the Satheesan camp has indicated that it would approach the high command, the rival faction sees this as an opportunity to put forward its own grievances. The developments are likely to put the AICC too in a difficult position, with the chief minister, UDF convenor and KPCC president being the three principal figures involved in the dispute. The issue got a new dimension as a couple of UDF constituents too are now part of the tussle.

“The fallout, however, is no longer confined to the leadership,” said a former KPCC president. He said the infighting has begun to affect workers at the grassroots. “This was an expected development. Had the leaders listened to AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi’s suggestion to constitute a government-party coordination committee, we would not have witnessed these issues,” he said.

Satheesan had initially opposed the proposal, arguing that the cabinet had KPCC presidents, working presidents and former PCC presidents and that a separate coordination mechanism was therefore unnecessary. “The situation has now escalated, with UDF constituent parties also joining the fray,” the leader said.