KANNUR: The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court has found the first three accused guilty in the murder of CPM worker C V Dhanaraj of Payyanur, nearly 10 years after the brutal killing.
The court held that the charge of murder against the three accused was established through witness testimonies presented during the trial. The convicts are BJP workers T P Biju, M Vaishakh and M Vipin.
M Vaishakh and M Vipin are brothers. The remaining 16 accused were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence. The 12th accused, C Biju, alias Churakkattu Biju, was killed during the course of the trial.
The trial had proceeded against the remaining accused, and the verdict marks a significant development in the decade-old murder case. The sentence will be announced on November 25. Judge K N Prashanth pronounced the verdict.
“I can state firmly that an appeal will be filed against the court's verdict acquitting the accused. This includes accused 4 to 11, who were identified by the first witness as having been present in the courtyard of Dhanarajan’s house, as well as those involved in the conspiracy,” said prosecution counsel C K Sreedharan.
C V Dhanaraj (40), a former CPM branch secretary at Ezhimala and DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death by a gang at his residence, Ramanthali Kunnaru Karanthat, on July 11, 2016. The brutal attack took place in front of his mother and wife.
“Even a reading of the judgment makes it clear that this is a fabricated case. Witnesses were shown photographs of the first, second and third accused by certain people from within the party before they were asked to identify them. This influenced the witnesses to identify these persons as the accused before the Magistrate. We respect the court's judgment but will challenge it in the High Court. We are confident that we can prove that the statements given by the second and third witnesses, the wife and mother of the complainant, were made under the influence of others,” said the defendant's counsel P Premarajan.