KANNUR: The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court has found the first three accused guilty in the murder of CPM worker C V Dhanaraj of Payyanur, nearly 10 years after the brutal killing.

The court held that the charge of murder against the three accused was established through witness testimonies presented during the trial. The convicts are BJP workers T P Biju, M Vaishakh and M Vipin.

M Vaishakh and M Vipin are brothers. The remaining 16 accused were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence. The 12th accused, C Biju, alias Churakkattu Biju, was killed during the course of the trial.

The trial had proceeded against the remaining accused, and the verdict marks a significant development in the decade-old murder case. The sentence will be announced on November 25. Judge K N Prashanth pronounced the verdict.