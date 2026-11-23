KOCHI: In a major relief to 16 agitating students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed their suspension and consequential disciplinary actions, ruling that the varsity's inquiry violated the principles of natural justice.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Archana P.S. and 15 other students, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan directed the university to allow the petitioners to enter the campus and attend regular classes forthwith. The court also ordered the university to conduct separate examinations within six weeks for 10 of the petitioners who missed their exams due to the suspension—honouring an unconditional undertaking the varsity had previously given to the Supreme Court. The remaining six petitioners are PhD research scholars who did not lose any examinations.

The disciplinary action stemmed from a student protest on August 13, 2026, during a Syndicate meeting. The students had gathered to meet the Vice Chancellor over long-pending grievances, including 27 vacant lecturer posts, non-issuance of printed certificates, lack of basic infrastructure, and delayed fellowships. Following a push-and-pull between the students and police, two FIRs were registered by the Kalady police, and the varsity suspended the 16 students on September 1.

Examining the records, Justice Kunhikrishnan noted severe procedural lapses in the university's inquiry. Neither the suspension order nor the hearing notice specified the exact charges or details of the incident, leaving the students to face the inquiry without knowing what they were accused of. Witness statements, including the Vice Chancellor's online deposition, were recorded behind the petitioners' backs, and the students were denied copies of complaints or an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.