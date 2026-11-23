KOCHI: In a major relief to 16 agitating students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed their suspension and consequential disciplinary actions, ruling that the varsity's inquiry violated the principles of natural justice.
Allowing a writ petition filed by Archana P.S. and 15 other students, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan directed the university to allow the petitioners to enter the campus and attend regular classes forthwith. The court also ordered the university to conduct separate examinations within six weeks for 10 of the petitioners who missed their exams due to the suspension—honouring an unconditional undertaking the varsity had previously given to the Supreme Court. The remaining six petitioners are PhD research scholars who did not lose any examinations.
The disciplinary action stemmed from a student protest on August 13, 2026, during a Syndicate meeting. The students had gathered to meet the Vice Chancellor over long-pending grievances, including 27 vacant lecturer posts, non-issuance of printed certificates, lack of basic infrastructure, and delayed fellowships. Following a push-and-pull between the students and police, two FIRs were registered by the Kalady police, and the varsity suspended the 16 students on September 1.
Examining the records, Justice Kunhikrishnan noted severe procedural lapses in the university's inquiry. Neither the suspension order nor the hearing notice specified the exact charges or details of the incident, leaving the students to face the inquiry without knowing what they were accused of. Witness statements, including the Vice Chancellor's online deposition, were recorded behind the petitioners' backs, and the students were denied copies of complaints or an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.
Although the inquiry committee of Syndicate members was formed solely to probe the August 13 incident, it exceeded its mandate by secretly relying on unrelated prior complaints and student antecedents. Furthermore, the court observed that the inquiry report was not a "speaking order," as it jumped straight to conclusions without discussing the evidence. Rejecting the university's argument that the students had an alternative remedy before the Students Grievance Redressal Committee or the Ombudsperson, the court noted that since both bodies are appointed by the university—and the Vice Chancellor himself was an aggrieved party—it would amount to an appeal from "Caesar to Caesar's wife."
While granting the university liberty to initiate a fresh inquiry strictly in accordance with the law, the court barred it from suspending the students again pending the probe, noting they had already endured 84 days of suspension. Quoting French philosopher Voltaire’s maxim—"I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it"—the court urged the authorities to consider forgiveness rather than crushing academic careers.
Justice Kunhikrishnan cited three historical examples of statesmanship toward student protests: former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh urging leniency during a JNU protest; Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July 31, 2026 video on Jantar Mantar protesters advocating forgiveness over court battles; and former Chief Minister E.M.S. Namboodiripad refusing to register cases against student protesters in Kottayam while resolving their grievances the next day. "Forgiveness is not a sin; it is an affirmation of human dignity," the court concluded.