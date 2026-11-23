SABARIMALA: For Sabarimala pilgrims, the climb from Pampa to Sannidhanam is a test of faith and endurance. For 68-year-old Sreedharan, it is a journey he has made almost every day for 27 years, often at a run, with newspapers tucked under his arm.

Even when the Sabarimala temple is closed to pilgrims, he makes the climb, carrying newspapers for the chief priest and 14 others.

During the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season, when thousands of devotees crowd the hill path, his work takes him to offices and shops at Sannidhanam with nearly 250 newspapers to deliver.

He moves swiftly through the crowds, sometimes leaving pilgrims wondering how a man his age manages the steep climb with such ease.

But the route is familiar to him. He has travelled it through the year, passing through forest stretches where elephants and tigers are known to roam, and usually returning to Pampa by evening.

"I do this to see Lord Ayyappa. And, to some extent, to earn a living. I don't want to trouble anyone or cause anyone any distress. Once we come here saying, 'Please protect us', we don't notice anything (wild animals) around us. And if we happen to come across them, they retreat into the forest," he told a news channel.

When the shrine is closed, Sreedharan still climbs the hill to deliver newspapers to 15 people, including the chief priest. He sets out at 9 am and is usually back in Pampa by 4 pm.

He believes the daily climb has kept him healthy. He says he has never grown tired of the routine and has not suffered from any illness. He is also conscious of the effort it takes for many devotees to make the pilgrimage even once.