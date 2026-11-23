SABARIMALA: For Sabarimala pilgrims, the climb from Pampa to Sannidhanam is a test of faith and endurance. For 68-year-old Sreedharan, it is a journey he has made almost every day for 27 years, often at a run, with newspapers tucked under his arm.
Even when the Sabarimala temple is closed to pilgrims, he makes the climb, carrying newspapers for the chief priest and 14 others.
During the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season, when thousands of devotees crowd the hill path, his work takes him to offices and shops at Sannidhanam with nearly 250 newspapers to deliver.
He moves swiftly through the crowds, sometimes leaving pilgrims wondering how a man his age manages the steep climb with such ease.
But the route is familiar to him. He has travelled it through the year, passing through forest stretches where elephants and tigers are known to roam, and usually returning to Pampa by evening.
"I do this to see Lord Ayyappa. And, to some extent, to earn a living. I don't want to trouble anyone or cause anyone any distress. Once we come here saying, 'Please protect us', we don't notice anything (wild animals) around us. And if we happen to come across them, they retreat into the forest," he told a news channel.
When the shrine is closed, Sreedharan still climbs the hill to deliver newspapers to 15 people, including the chief priest. He sets out at 9 am and is usually back in Pampa by 4 pm.
He believes the daily climb has kept him healthy. He says he has never grown tired of the routine and has not suffered from any illness. He is also conscious of the effort it takes for many devotees to make the pilgrimage even once.
The forest, however, has occasionally tested his courage.
He recalls an encounter with a wild elephant at Sabaripeetham, where the animal was lying after giving birth. The elephant suddenly charged towards him, trumpeting. Frightened, Sreedharan shut his eyes and began praying.
"The elephant suddenly came towards me, trumpeting and charging. I closed my eyes and thought, 'My God, I'm in trouble.' I prayed, calling out, 'My Ayyappa!' And by the time I finished praying, I could no longer see where the elephant had gone. There are such miracles," he said.
The only time he entrusts his newspaper distribution to someone else is when he travels to Amarnath. He has undertaken the pilgrimage for several years and believes the daily climbs at Sabarimala have helped him negotiate the snow-covered mountains in Kashmir.
He said he has missed his daily climb only when newspapers are not published or when he is away on the Amarnath pilgrimage.
A native of Wayanad, Sreedharan once worked as a newspaper distributor. His life took a different turn when his mother died when he was 38. Overcome by grief, he went to the Mookambika temple in Karnataka, where he spent one-and-a-half years observing a vow of silence.
It was during this period that he felt drawn to Sabarimala. He arrived at the hill shrine in 2000 and has made Pampa his home ever since. He has no family of his own and maintains little contact with his relatives.