THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Growing resentment within the Congress over Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s style of functioning and lack of consultations within the party have prompted the state leadership to go for an extended KPCC executive meeting, most likely in December.

Ahead of the meeting, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, who will be in New Delhi for the conference of power ministers, is scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on November 27 or 28 and brief the national leadership on the organisational discontent in the state, including the controversy that erupted during the November 18 cabinet meeting. The date of the extended KPCC meeting will be decided once he returns

When contacted, Sunny said he is “always ready” to convene the meeting. “Once we receive the dates convenient for the chief minister, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunsi, the KPCC will finalise the date,” he told TNIE.

The leadership plans to bring together members of the political affairs committee, besides KPCC executive members, office-bearers and DCC presidents. With the assembly session scheduled to begin on November 30, the CM’s availability will be crucial. Venugopal is currently occupied with election preparations and candidate selection in states that will have assembly elections early next year. The meeting is, therefore, likely to be held in the first or second week of December.