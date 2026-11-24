KOZHIKODE: A 2024 study by three doctors in Keralam had revealed a disturbing association between mercury-laden skin creams and a potentially serious kidney condition. This assumes added importance, as the state deals with the fallout from the case in which a 17-year-old Malappuram girl developed a severe kidney disorder after using an unregulated fairness cream promoted on social media.
The study, titled ‘NELL-1-associated membranous nephropathy linked to skin fairness cream use: Insights from an Indian case series’, was conducted by Ranjit Narayanan, Sajeesh Sivadas and Anila Abraham Kurien. Published in the medical journal Kidney International, the research examined 15 patients diagnosed with a particular form of kidney disease known as NELL-1-associated membranous nephropathy (MN).
The researchers found that 13 of the 15 patients had used unlicensed skin fairness creams before developing symptoms. Chemical analysis of the products revealed mercury concentrations far exceeding the permissible limit, with some samples containing more than 10,000 times the prescribed level.
The study was conducted at a private hospital in Kottakkal, and covered patients diagnosed between July 2021 and September 2023. The doctors were prompted to investigate the possible connection after noticing an unusual increase in NELL-1-positive membranous nephropathy cases from 2021 onwards. In early 2023, four consecutive patients diagnosed with the condition reported using fairness creams before the onset of their symptoms.
Of the 22 patients diagnosed with membranous nephropathy during the study period, 15 tested positive for NELL-1, a protein associated with the kidney ailment. The patients ranged from 14 to 44 years of age, with a median age of 30.
The duration of cream use ranged from two months to two years, with the median period being four months. The findings suggest that prolonged use may not be necessary for the onset of serious health complications.
Alarming findings
One of the most alarming findings emerged from the chemical examination of five fairness creams used by the patients. The mercury content ranged from 10,500 to 21,900 parts per million (ppm), against the permissible limit of 1 ppm.
The Faiza cream sample recorded 21,900 ppm of mercury, while Youth Face contained 13,200 ppm. Other tested products, including Aina and Luca, also showed extremely high mercury concentrations. Some samples additionally contained excessive levels of other heavy metals, including cadmium and lead.
Blood and urine tests were conducted on 11 patients to assess their exposure to heavy metals. Nine were found to have elevated mercury levels in their blood, urine or both. In one patient, the blood mercury level was 22.1 micrograms per litre, significantly higher than the normal range of 0.46 to 7.5 micrograms per litre. The level fell considerably three months after the patient stopped using the cream.
The researchers also highlighted that the initial symptoms of the disease were often subtle, making early detection difficult. Patients commonly reported fatigue, mild swelling of the body and unusually frothy urine. Although all 13 fairness cream users had high levels of protein in their urine, only three patients in the overall study group had severe visible swelling.
The researchers concluded that mercury in fairness creams can trigger an immune response involving NELL-1, resulting in the formation of harmful deposits in the kidney’s filtering structures.
Reversing outcomes
An encouraging finding was that most patients responded well after discontinuing the fairness creams and receiving appropriate medical treatment. All patients were given medicines to reduce protein loss through urine and protect kidney function. Most did not require intensive treatment with immunosuppressive drugs.
Among the 13 patients who had used fairness creams, six achieved complete remission, while seven showed partial remission during the follow-up period. All patients in the study had preserved kidney filtration function at their last follow-up.
The researchers stressed that identifying the use of such creams through careful medical history-taking and immediately stopping their application are crucial to preventing further kidney damage. They warned that the widespread availability of unregulated fairness creams, coupled with the popularity of skin-whitening products among young people, could pose a significant public health threat.