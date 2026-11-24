KOZHIKODE: A 2024 study by three doctors in Keralam had revealed a disturbing association between mercury-laden skin creams and a potentially serious kidney condition. This assumes added importance, as the state deals with the fallout from the case in which a 17-year-old Malappuram girl developed a severe kidney disorder after using an unregulated fairness cream promoted on social media.

The study, titled ‘NELL-1-associated membranous nephropathy linked to skin fairness cream use: Insights from an Indian case series’, was conducted by Ranjit Narayanan, Sajeesh Sivadas and Anila Abraham Kurien. Published in the medical journal Kidney International, the research examined 15 patients diagnosed with a particular form of kidney disease known as NELL-1-associated membranous nephropathy (MN).

The researchers found that 13 of the 15 patients had used unlicensed skin fairness creams before developing symptoms. Chemical analysis of the products revealed mercury concentrations far exceeding the permissible limit, with some samples containing more than 10,000 times the prescribed level.

The study was conducted at a private hospital in Kottakkal, and covered patients diagnosed between July 2021 and September 2023. The doctors were prompted to investigate the possible connection after noticing an unusual increase in NELL-1-positive membranous nephropathy cases from 2021 onwards. In early 2023, four consecutive patients diagnosed with the condition reported using fairness creams before the onset of their symptoms.

Of the 22 patients diagnosed with membranous nephropathy during the study period, 15 tested positive for NELL-1, a protein associated with the kidney ailment. The patients ranged from 14 to 44 years of age, with a median age of 30.

The duration of cream use ranged from two months to two years, with the median period being four months. The findings suggest that prolonged use may not be necessary for the onset of serious health complications.