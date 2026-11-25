KANNUR: The Taliparamba Additional district and Sessions Court on November 25 sentenced all three accused in the 2016 murder of CPM leader C V Dhanaraj to life imprisonment.

Judge KN Prashanth had found all the three convicts, T P Biju, M Vipin and M Vaishakh guilty of murder on November 23, holding their involvement in the crime had been established by the prosecution, through witness testimonies.

The court sentenced all three accused to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.

They were also sentenced to a total of 5.4 years of imprisonment under Sections 447, 323 and 506(2) of the IPC for other offences. The court clarified that the life imprisonment sentence would begin after they complete the 5.4-year prison term.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each and total amount of Rs 15 lakh is to be handed over to the family of the deceased, C V Dhanaraj.

The prosecution had alleged a politically motivated conspiracy involving 20 people in the murder case. However, the trial ended with only three of the accused being convicted, while 16 others who faced trial were acquitted of all charges.