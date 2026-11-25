NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna said on Wednesday that the court is likely to pronounce its verdict in the long-pending Sabarimala reference case by December 18, before it closes for the Christmas vacation.

The indication came from Justice Nagarathna, one of the judges on the nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the case. She made the observation during a hearing of a batch of petitions challenging a High Court ruling on the Knanaya Catholic community's alleged practice of expelling members who do not follow its endogamous marriage customs.

During Wednesday's hearing, senior advocate Aryama Sundaram pointed out that the Knanaya case was linked to the outcome of the Sabarimala reference. Responding to these submissions, Justice Nagarathna indicated that the Sabarimala verdict would be delivered before the Christmas break. The Knanaya petitions were subsequently adjourned to January.

The nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the Sabarimala reference is headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprises Justices BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench reserved its judgment on May 14 this year after hearing the matter consecutively for 16 days.

It had heard a batch of review petitions concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, as well as the scope of religious freedom practised by different faiths, including the Dawoodi Bohras.

Earlier, a five-judge Constitution Bench had, in a 4:1 majority verdict in September 2018, lifted the ban preventing women aged between 10 and 50 from entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. It ruled that the centuries-old Hindu religious practice was unconstitutional.

The batch of petitions before the top court concerned discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

In its 2018 verdict, the court struck down Rule 3(b) of the 1965 Kerala rules, holding that the exclusion of women based on physiological factors, including menstruation, could not be considered an essential religious practice. The court ruled that the ban violated fundamental rights.

Justice (now retired) Indu Malhotra was the sole dissenting judge.