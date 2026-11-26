Chief Minister of Keralam V D Satheesan on Thursday said that that his phone is being tapped and he himself is under constant surveillance, so he sometimes says wrong things to mislead those listening in.

Satheesan made these claims while speaking at a Constitution Day event. "In the current times where artificial intelligence holds sway, people are being denied the chance to think for themselves," Satheesan said in the speech adding that when he was a college student, he had read George Orwell's book '1984' -- a speculative fiction novel about mass surveillance of the people by the state.

"After reading the book, I was in a state of tension and insecurity for a month. It was because the book spoke about citizens being under surveillance of the state at all times, wherever they are. But now, I have no tension as I know I am under constant surveillance," he said.

He added that there are no secrets. "I know that my phone is being tapped. So sometimes I say wrong things to mislead those tapping my phone. Everyone is under surveillance," he claimed.

He, however, did not clarify who was behind the alleged tapping. The Congress party in Keralam has recently witnessed an intensification of its internal rift, with the opposing faction, allegedly aligned with K C Venugopal, stepping up its criticism of the chief minister. The faction has accused him of frequently taking decisions without consulting party functionaries and other leaders.