THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V D Satheesan loyalists have initiated efforts to organise within the Congress, seeking to establish themselves as a distinct power centre amid the consolidation of rival factions. The chief minister, however, is distancing himself away from the exercise and is not keen on a faction being formed in his name.

Developments within the Cabinet, including reports of ministers questioning the CM’s authority have also added to the sense of urgency. The move also comes against the backdrop of the ‘A’ group’s renewed efforts to regain organisational strength and the growing influence of K C Venugopal’s supporters. With rival camps stepping up their political manoeuvring, those close to Satheesan feel that an informal support network is no longer enough to protect their interests.

The first meeting of Satheesan loyalists to explore the formation of an organised grouping was held in Thiruvananthapuram, suggesting that the initiative is beginning to take shape.

“We feel there is a need to resist activities that could undermine the people’s verdict and destabilise the Satheesan government. Satheesan would not be part of this exercise,” a party leader close to the CM said.

MLAs K P Noushad Ali, Mohammed Shiyas, who is also the Ernakulam DCC president, K Neelakandan and M Vincent, along with MPs Hibi Eden, Rajmohan Unnithan and Palode Ravi, are emerging as prominent faces of the proposed grouping. In addition to this, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikkunnil Suresh and KPCC office-bearer Sooraj Ravi has also taken a favourable position.