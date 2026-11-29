THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kannur MP K Sudhakaran's family plans to take him to another hospital in Dubai for a second opinion. If there are no problems, he will travel to India. The development came after the family earlier alleged a conspiracy behind his admission to the ICU, amid the Congress-led INDIA bloc's efforts to block the passage of the delimitation Bill in Parliament.
Sudhakaran had travelled to Dubai on Thursday for treatment and follow-up care after a seizure. Following the family's allegation in the morning, the hospital authorities allowed Sudhakaran's son Sanjog to see him. After meeting his father, Sanjog told the media that doctors told him Sudhakaran had suffered a seizure and was moved to the ICU because of it. He also said his father had some memory problems.
Earlier in the day, Sanjog had raised suspicions over shifting him to the ICU. "He was admitted to a room for observation. After learning about the Bill and its importance, he had also decided to return to India. But this morning, when we went to see him, we were told he had been moved to the Intensive Care Unit. We asked the doctors for details, but they did not respond," he said.
Aashik, a Congress worker and lawyer in Dubai, alleged that the Union government and Home Minister Amit Shah were involved in an attempt to delay Sudhakaran's return to Delhi. "We asked the staff about the situation. They said the boss had contacted them and that they were giving Sudhakaran sir better treatment. When we asked who the boss was, they said they had received a call from someone in the Home Minister's office," he said.
The Congress wants to make sure that the INDIA bloc's opposition to the delimitation Bills leads to their defeat in the Lok Sabha. The AICC has directed all its MPs to be present for the special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to December 3.
To ensure full attendance, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had earlier asked Sudhakaran to return to India and attend the session. He had also assured Sudhakaran that the party would arrange his treatment in Delhi.