Thiruvananthapuram violence triggers blame game; government, CPM, BJP trade charges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Thiruvananthapuram witnessed the late- late clashes, political parties in the Kerala has started blaming each other, with the government and opposition fronts trading charges over the violence involving workers of Congress, CPM and BJP and its affiliate organisations.

The Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday accused the CPM of deliberately provoking Wednesday night’s violence and warned that strong action would be taken against anyone attempting to create an atmosphere of unrest.

The CMO said the Youth Congress protest was directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP, and questioned why the CPM was 'upset' when the Congress and its affiliated organisations were protesting against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

The CMO alleged that the violence in the capital occurred with the knowledge of the CPM leadership and accused SFI activists of deliberately provoking Youth Congress workers. It alleged that beer bottles and stones were hurled at Youth Congress workers and said the incidents were a continuation of attempts by the BJP and Yuva Morcha to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The statement also warned that the government would not permit any form of violence and that those attempting to disrupt the peaceful lives of people would face stringent legal action.