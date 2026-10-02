Don’t drag my name into it: K C Venugopal rejects link to UDF convenor’s criticism of Kerala govt

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Friday said his name should not be dragged into remarks by UDF convenor Adoor Prakash criticising the state government for taking decisions without consulting the ruling alliance, PTI reported.

Venugopal was responding to questions about Prakash's recent remarks that government decisions were not being discussed in the UDF and that he came to know about several matters through the media.

"Ours is not a party that chops down and eliminates people just because they have differences of opinion. Differences should be voiced in the appropriate party forums. But as a party leader, my approach is to discuss party matters strictly within party forums," he said.

He said that if such opportunities were not available, there were mechanisms to bring matters to the attention of party leaders.

"Following that route is my style, and that is the style I prefer," he said.

Venugopal said some people repeatedly link individual opinions of Congress leaders to him.

"Everyone knows that over the last four months, I have not given any statement against the government or promoted anything against it.

"Furthermore, on a personal level, there are many leaders in the Congress party; some may be strong and capable, while others may not be. Yet, some people take delight in immediately linking their individual opinions to K C Venugopal," he said.