Don’t drag my name into it: K C Venugopal rejects link to UDF convenor’s criticism of Kerala govt

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Friday said his name should not be dragged into remarks by UDF convenor Adoor Prakash criticising the state government for taking decisions without consulting the ruling alliance, PTI reported.
Venugopal was responding to questions about Prakash's recent remarks that government decisions were not being discussed in the UDF and that he came to know about several matters through the media.
"Ours is not a party that chops down and eliminates people just because they have differences of opinion. Differences should be voiced in the appropriate party forums. But as a party leader, my approach is to discuss party matters strictly within party forums," he said.
He said that if such opportunities were not available, there were mechanisms to bring matters to the attention of party leaders.
"Following that route is my style, and that is the style I prefer," he said.
Venugopal said some people repeatedly link individual opinions of Congress leaders to him.
"Everyone knows that over the last four months, I have not given any statement against the government or promoted anything against it.
"Furthermore, on a personal level, there are many leaders in the Congress party; some may be strong and capable, while others may not be. Yet, some people take delight in immediately linking their individual opinions to K C Venugopal," he said.
He said his sole goal was to work towards bringing in a new democratic government at the Centre by 2029.
"I am someone who is ready to make any sacrifice in life and ready to work tirelessly for this. I believe everyone else feels the same way," he said.
Venugopal said he does not agree "even one per cent" with discussing party matters publicly instead of within party forums.
"All these issues will be resolved. The party has mechanisms to discuss even the smallest internal matters. The party exists to hold discussions, create platforms, resolve differences of opinion, and move forward," he said.
PTI reported that Venugopal also said the UDF government was expected to govern for the people and that Congress leaders would remain united to fulfil people's expectations.
Differences of opinion would be resolved through face-to-face discussions, with the leadership taking the initiative, he said.
Asked whether a new KPCC president would be appointed soon, Venugopal said Sunny Joseph was the party's permanent state president and that the decision on whether he should step down rested with the AICC president.
Venugopal questioned the repeated queries about the appointment of a new KPCC president and said Congress workers in Kerala had shown the courage to wave black flags against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He acknowledged that Joseph's ministerial responsibilities had reduced the time available for organisational work but said the party had established mechanisms to address the issue.
"It will certainly be resolved," he said.