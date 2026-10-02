Siraj director accuses CM Satheeshan, Chief Secretary of blocking special prosecutor in Basheer death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Saifudeen Haji, vice-president of Kanthapuram A P Sunni faction's influential feeder organization Kerala Muslim Jamaath, has levelled a serious allegation against Keralam CM V D Satheesan, accusing him of sabotaging the Home Department's move to appoint a special public prosecutor in the K M Basheer accident- death case.

Saifudeen, who is also the director of Siraj daily owned by the AP faction where Basheer had served as Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief, said the state government had informed the High Court that they have in-principle appointed senior lawyer A Santosh Kumar as special public prosecutor. However, the move was later sabotaged by Satheesan and Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, he alleged.

Basheer was killed in the early hours of August 3, 2019 after being hit by a car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman near Museum. The IAS officer is the lone accused in the case and the trial began on August 1.

As per Saifudeen, the government "in a deceptive and treacherous move" rejected the request for a special public prosecutor citing that incompetency of the public prosecutor, who was appearing in the case, could not be proved. He said the CM and the Chief Secretary kept Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in dark and directly intervened for Sreeram.

"The state is denying basic legal rights a victim is entitled for by not appointing the special public prosecutor," he added.