600 MW during peak hours from Himachal Pradesh: KSEB hopes to end power disruption

KOCHI: With Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) agreeing to provide 600 MW power during peak hours from October 1 to May 31, 2027, the KSEB is hopeful of ending the power cut which triggered widespread protests across the state in September. The KSEB started receiving 600 MW from Himachal on Thursday, which helped avoid power cut during the past two days.
According to KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam, six teams of KSEB top officials led by directors had visited various states in North India during the past two weeks checking availability of surplus power. The state had managed to get power from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for a couple of days, but these states were unable to continue the deal. Later HPSEB agreed to provide power which came as a breather for the board.
The HPSEB had earlier offered 210 MW round the clock power at the rate of Rs 10 per unit. However, the KSEB rejected the offer as there was surplus power available during day time and power was available in the exchange at the rate of Rs 2 per unit. As per the agreement, HPSEB will provide 600 MW power during peak hours at the rate of Rs 14.5 per unit. Though this rate is high, the KSEB feels it is profitable compared to 210 MW power round the clock at the rate of Rs 10. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were in talks with Himachal Pradesh for power purchase and it was the intervention of Chief Minister V D Satheesan that helped Keralam clinch the deal.
“There is an acute shortage of power in the power exchange during peak hours. As a last resort we decided to accept the offer made by HPSEB.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has directly contacted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urging to reduce the rate,” said Rajamanickam.
Meanwhile, the forecast regarding a Super El Nino has also prompted KSEB to clinch the deal as the nation is expected to face a power crisis during summer. The forecast by weather agencies warn about a possible drought in North India and heavy rain in the southern peninsula. A possible drought can increase the power demand and the shortage of coal adds to the crisis.
With the additional power from Himachal, the available power during peak hour has gone up to 4795 MW. The average power consumption ranges from 4500 MW to 5000 MW in the state and KSEB feels the surge in demand can be met with additional purchase from the real-time market.
The KSEB is also hoping to commission the five Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects to reduce the peak demand burden. The 15 MW Mulleria BESS will be commissioned on October 14. Mylatty (125 MW), Sreekandapuram (40 MW), Areecode (30 MW) and Pothencode (40 MW) are expected to be commissioned by the year end. According to KSEB sources, non- availability of battery systems has delayed these projects.