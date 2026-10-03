600 MW during peak hours from Himachal Pradesh: KSEB hopes to end power disruption

KOCHI: With Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) agreeing to provide 600 MW power during peak hours from October 1 to May 31, 2027, the KSEB is hopeful of ending the power cut which triggered widespread protests across the state in September. The KSEB started receiving 600 MW from Himachal on Thursday, which helped avoid power cut during the past two days.

According to KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam, six teams of KSEB top officials led by directors had visited various states in North India during the past two weeks checking availability of surplus power. The state had managed to get power from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for a couple of days, but these states were unable to continue the deal. Later HPSEB agreed to provide power which came as a breather for the board.

The HPSEB had earlier offered 210 MW round the clock power at the rate of Rs 10 per unit. However, the KSEB rejected the offer as there was surplus power available during day time and power was available in the exchange at the rate of Rs 2 per unit. As per the agreement, HPSEB will provide 600 MW power during peak hours at the rate of Rs 14.5 per unit. Though this rate is high, the KSEB feels it is profitable compared to 210 MW power round the clock at the rate of Rs 10. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were in talks with Himachal Pradesh for power purchase and it was the intervention of Chief Minister V D Satheesan that helped Keralam clinch the deal.

“There is an acute shortage of power in the power exchange during peak hours. As a last resort we decided to accept the offer made by HPSEB.