Power situation remains grim in Keralam; KSEB hopes for weather change in North India

KOCHI: With the prolonged dry spell sending mercury soaring and the nation facing a coal shortage, the power situation in Kerala is expected to continue for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the KSEB hopes that power availability in the Central grid will increase in the coming days as the temperature in North India may drop significantly and power consumption may decline.

However, there was no respite on Tuesday as the power availability in the national grid dropped by 5000 MW as generation from wind turbines dropped significantly. On Monday Kerala received 75 MW power from Gridco Odisha and 15 MW from ACBIL. Still there is a shortage of 800 MW. On Tuesday the board faced a shortage of around 700 MW.

The KSEB managed to secure 150 MW of power from eight different generation units in Western India on Monday and the board started receiving additional power from Tuesday.

KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam would leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening to hold talks with the chairman of Nuclear Power Corporation of India. “We haven’t received any assurance regarding availability of power, but we are exploring all possible ways to secure power. There is no power available in the realtime market as demand remains high across the country,” he said.