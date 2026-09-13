INTERVIEW | 'We don't have magic wand to solve power crisis, only solution is self-regulation': KSEB MD

There was no load shedding or power restriction in the state till May. What’s the reason for the unscheduled power cuts being imposed in recent days?

Keralam’s average power demand during peak hours ranges around 4,000 MW during monsoon season. This time, we have El Nino, which has led to a decline in rainfall, prolonged dry spell, and an unusual rise in temperature. The peak-hour demand rose to 4,800-5,000 MW from June.

Our main source for internal power generation is hydel projects and the maximum generation capacity is 1,750 MW. We get around 1,500 MW power from the central grid. We have engaged with generation companies for the purchase of 630 MW power through long-term agreements. So the assured power available for Keralam is 4,000 MW. But the demand hovers around 4,500 MW. El Nino was announced on June 13.

But El Nino was there in 2023 and 2018 too. Similarly, there were years when the state got very little rain. But we managed the situation without power regulation. Why now?

The average power consumption during monsoon season in 2023-24 was only 3,900 MW. Now the demand has touched 5,200 MW. If the situation was similar, I would have managed without imposing regulations.

It is a known fact that power consumption increases every year. Why was there no plan anticipating this increase?

That’s because of the inability to increase internal generation capacity. Other states have their own resources to generate power. This is a peculiar situation where our demand is high but we don’t generate power. Andhra Pradesh purchases only 14% of the demand from outside while we depend on outside resources for 77 to 78% of the power requirement.