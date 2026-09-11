Kerala to expand solar power generation, battery storage systems amid power crisis: Minister Sunny Joseph

KOCHI: The Kerala government is planning to significantly expand solar power generation and battery energy storage systems to tackle the state’s worsening power crisis amid a sharp rise in demand, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Core Ren Expo 2026 and Energy Conclave at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the minister said Kerala’s power demand had risen sharply due to the increased use of air conditioners, fans, and electric vehicles amid severe heat.

“Earlier, the peak-hour demand was mainly between 7 pm and 10 pm. Now, it continues even beyond 11 pm,” Sunny Joseph said.

He said Kerala could generate only around 25 per cent of its total power requirement, while the remaining power had to be procured from outside.

In contrast, Andhra Pradesh generates around 86 per cent of its requirements internally.

Power demand, which stood at around 4,000 MW during the same period last year, has now risen to 5,200 MW, marking an increase of 1,200 MW, the minister said.

The cancellation of a long-term power purchase agreement for 465 MW at Rs 4.29 per unit had further aggravated the situation, Sunny Joseph said.

"Even offering Rs 10 per unit in the market was not guaranteeing availability," he added.

"The government would approach the Supreme Court with an urgent petition seeking expeditious proceedings to restore the low-cost power agreement," the minister said.