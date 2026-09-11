Kerala to expand solar power generation, battery storage systems amid power crisis: Minister Sunny Joseph

KOCHI: The Kerala government is planning to significantly expand solar power generation and battery energy storage systems to tackle the state’s worsening power crisis amid a sharp rise in demand, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said on Thursday.
Speaking after inaugurating the Core Ren Expo 2026 and Energy Conclave at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the minister said Kerala’s power demand had risen sharply due to the increased use of air conditioners, fans, and electric vehicles amid severe heat.
“Earlier, the peak-hour demand was mainly between 7 pm and 10 pm. Now, it continues even beyond 11 pm,” Sunny Joseph said.
He said Kerala could generate only around 25 per cent of its total power requirement, while the remaining power had to be procured from outside.
In contrast, Andhra Pradesh generates around 86 per cent of its requirements internally.
Power demand, which stood at around 4,000 MW during the same period last year, has now risen to 5,200 MW, marking an increase of 1,200 MW, the minister said.
The cancellation of a long-term power purchase agreement for 465 MW at Rs 4.29 per unit had further aggravated the situation, Sunny Joseph said.
"Even offering Rs 10 per unit in the market was not guaranteeing availability," he added.
"The government would approach the Supreme Court with an urgent petition seeking expeditious proceedings to restore the low-cost power agreement," the minister said.
Sunny Joseph said there were limitations to expanding hydropower projects, while proposals such as the Athirappilly project faced opposition. Kerala also has no thermal power plants, making solar energy the most viable option for augmenting generation.
“Solar power is available in abundance during the day, but battery energy storage systems are essential to make it available at night,” he said.
As part of the initiative, a 500-MW solar-plus-battery energy storage project will be established at Brahmapuram in Ernakulam. "The land and other arrangements for the project have already been completed," he said. Similar projects are also progressing in Kasaragod and Malappuram districts.
The minister said the power crisis could not be resolved “like switching on a switch” and urged people to cooperate with the government by making maximum use of solar power and battery storage systems.