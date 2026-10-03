Annual checks for elderly to tackle dementia on cards in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With nearly one in four people in Keralam projected to be aged 60 and above by 2036, the state is planning to carry out annual cognitive screening of the entire 60-plus population for early detection of dementia.

A progressive condition that can impair memory, thinking and everyday functioning, dementia is emerging as a growing challenge for the state’s rapidly ageing population. The state’s own estimate puts dementia prevalence among those aged 65 and above at 4.86%. The project will be implemented by the newly set up welfare of senior citizens department under Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The proposed screening is part of the ‘State Action Plan for Dementia Care’ accessed by TNIE. It envisages screening through primary health centres (PHCs) in rural areas and the Vayomithram initiative in urban areas, with ASHA and Anganwadi workers involved in the process. A standardised cognitive screening tool is to be developed and validated by the State Resource Centre for Older People (SRCOP) at the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS).

“The plan seeks to build a decentralised care pathway around early detection. Family health centres and urban primary health centres would provide primary-level dementia care, while monthly multi-speciality clinics at block level would bring in neurologists, geriatricians and other specialists,” said Arun S Nair, director, senior citizens welfare department.

District hospitals and government medical colleges would have designated memory clinics, creating a referral chain for patients requiring specialised care. The existing Smruthipadham dementia-care centres in Edavanakkad, Ernakulam, and Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, would form the first tier of dedicated facilities, with the plan proposing at least one such centre in every district within three years.