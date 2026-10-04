Keralam Home Minister orders Vigilance probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over 2006 KSTP project

The case concerns the suicide of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium involved in upgrading the MC Road under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

In 2006, a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore was undertaken by the KSTP for reconstruction of the MC Road from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram. PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering, had undertaken the project, Chennithala said.

According to the minister, Lee had raised several complaints during the construction before returning to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.

Chennithala said two suicide notes were reportedly recovered, one addressed to Lee’s wife and another to the director of the company, and that Kumar was explicitly mentioned in them.

As TNIE reported earlier, Lee’s death triggered a Vigilance inquiry in 2006. The inquiry examined the matter, including the contents of a note written in Kuala Lumpur, but did not progress further.

Chennithala alleged that the case had been “hushed up” after the government changed in 2006. He said the allegations included demands for money to clear bills and delays in payments allegedly linked to corruption.

The minister, however, clarified that he had not personally seen the suicide note and that the information about its contents had been reported through the media, PTI reported.

Chennithala said the Vigilance had been instructed to examine all aspects of the complaint and take further steps based on its findings.