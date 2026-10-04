Keralam Home Minister orders Vigilance probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over 2006 KSTP project

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a preliminary Vigilance probe into corruption allegations related to a KSTP road project and the death of a Malaysian civil engineer associated with the work in 2006, when incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was serving as the state’s PWD secretary, PTI reported on Sunday.
The development comes days after the Keralam Home Department had summoned files related to the preliminary Vigilance inquiry conducted against Kumar in 2006.
Chennithala ordered the fresh probe after KPCC leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal filed a complaint on Saturday seeking an investigation against Kumar, PTI reported, citing sources.
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has been directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry before any further action is considered against Kumar, the sources said.
Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said he had examined the complaint and found prima facie merit in the allegations.
“I am convinced that a detailed Vigilance inquiry is essential,” he said, adding that he had spoken to Chief Minister VD Satheesan before directing Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham to take lawful steps to conduct a detailed investigation.
The case concerns the suicide of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium involved in upgrading the MC Road under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).
In 2006, a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore was undertaken by the KSTP for reconstruction of the MC Road from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram. PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering, had undertaken the project, Chennithala said.
According to the minister, Lee had raised several complaints during the construction before returning to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.
Chennithala said two suicide notes were reportedly recovered, one addressed to Lee’s wife and another to the director of the company, and that Kumar was explicitly mentioned in them.
As TNIE reported earlier, Lee’s death triggered a Vigilance inquiry in 2006. The inquiry examined the matter, including the contents of a note written in Kuala Lumpur, but did not progress further.
Chennithala alleged that the case had been “hushed up” after the government changed in 2006. He said the allegations included demands for money to clear bills and delays in payments allegedly linked to corruption.
The minister, however, clarified that he had not personally seen the suicide note and that the information about its contents had been reported through the media, PTI reported.
Chennithala said the Vigilance had been instructed to examine all aspects of the complaint and take further steps based on its findings.
Asked whether Kumar’s position as Chief Election Commissioner posed any legal impediment to the investigation, Chennithala said all legal aspects had been examined and there was no hurdle.
He said the inquiry concerned an incident dating back to 2006, when Kumar was serving as PWD secretary, and was a continuation of an earlier investigation that had been abandoned midway.
“The investigation pertains to an incident from the time he served as the PWD Secretary of Kerala in 2006. Therefore, he will not get the protection attached to the post of Chief Election Commissioner,” he said, citing legal advice.
Chennithala said the Vigilance Director would proceed in accordance with the Vigilance Manual and applicable legal procedures.
The development comes amid protests by the Congress and other opposition parties against Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken across India.
Kumar, a Kerala-cadre IAS officer, had served in various departments in the state before moving to central ministries.