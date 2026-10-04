Legal opinion in favour, Keralam Home Minister orders Vigilance probe against CEC Gyanesh over KSTP project

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling fresh trouble for embattled Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Keralam government has ordered a vigilance inquiry against him in connection with the suicide of a Malaysian civil engineer two decades ago, while the IAS officer was serving as the secretary of the public works department.

The announcement by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday followed a legal opinion by the director general of prosecution (DGP) alleging that Gyanesh committed serious acts of misconduct while awarding works to contractors of his choice with the intention of enriching himself and causing substantial financial loss to the state government. The DGP also pointed to the possibility of charging Gyanesh with abetment of suicide.

Lee See Been, who served as chief project manager for PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian consortium involved in upgrading the MC Road under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) , ended his life in 2006. Gyanesh’s name had figured in one of Lee’s suicide notes, which also alleged systemic corruption that plagued the project’s implementation.

The DGP stated that “crime never dies” is a fundamental legal principle. Legal consequences for serious offences such as corruption, abuse of authority, undue enrichment and abetment of suicide do not automatically cease merely because time has passed, and a court can still hold an accused person accountable, the opinion said.

It stated that Gyanesh, then a senior bureaucrat, allegedly used his authority and influence to escape the clutches of the law. However, proceedings can still be initiated against him by setting the law in motion, the opinion stated.