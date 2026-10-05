Messi’s Keralam visit row escalates as ED moves to probe financial trail

KOCHI: The controversy over the failed attempt to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to Kochi, Keralam has escalated, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) preparing to investigate the alleged financial trail behind the event.

The ED’s Kochi unit is likely to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on allegations in a police case arising from the controversy over the proposed international friendly match in 2025.

The agency is expected to rely on the FIR registered by Kalamassery police on September 15, following a preliminary investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter. The police case contains allegations of cheating and conspiracy against Anto Augustine, authorised signatory of Reporter Broadcasting Private Limited, and the company.

According to the police investigation, the alleged conspiracy dates back to before December 20, 2024. The SIT has alleged that purportedly “illegal and fake” particulars were included in an agreement with the Argentina Football Association, allegedly to secure wrongful gain by misleading the government and the public.

The investigation also focuses on the alleged attempt to secure the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor without paying the Rs 5-crore security deposit. The FIR alleges that an exemption from the deposit was obtained on September 26, 2025.