SIT raids Reporter TV office, promoters’ homes in Messi event case

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged financial irregularities surrounding the proposed Lionel Messi-Argentina football event in Kerala conducted searches at five locations in Kochi and Wayanad early on Wednesday.

The searches, led by ADGP P Vijayan, began around 6 am following a court order, with a team reaching the Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) office at Kalamassery. The residences of the Augustine brothers, who head the media company, in Kochi and Wayanad were among the other locations searched, police sources said.

The action came days after the SIT registered its first FIR in the case, which concerns alleged financial irregularities in transactions connected with the proposed visit of the Argentina national football team and Messi to Kerala.

Reporter Broadcasting Company criticised the searches and alleged that phones belonging to its staff were seized during the operation. Senior police officers dismissed allegations that the search team had attempted to stop journalists from performing their duties at the office. They said the police action was carried out in accordance with the court order.

The SIT has also flagged an alleged tax liability of Rs 25.78 crore against RBC. In a detailed inquiry report submitted to the Commissioner of the State Goods and Services Tax Department on September 7, the team said the company had allegedly failed to pay IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism on certain overseas transactions.

According to the report, the largest component — Rs 22.68 crore — relates to an alleged RCM IGST liability on payments made to the Argentina Football Association (AFA). The SIT said RBC had transferred around Rs 126.04 crore to the AFA through its collection agent, Tour Prod Enter LLC.