Government examining lapses in Messi event, probe decision soon: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his first response to the row over procedural lapses in the promised visit by the Argentina football team and star player Lionel Messi to the state, Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday said the government is seriously studying the report given by the Sports Department and will take an appropriate decision afterwards.

"There are serious allegations in the report given by the Sports Department, and we are seriously looking into it...," Satheesan said.

"Only a preliminary analysis has been completed, and we will decide on the probing agency, whether a probe by any central agency is required and other details afterwards," the CM said in a press meet.

Highlighting the contradictions in the proceedings, Satheesan said the checklist of probing will also note whether the government itself was aware of all procedures in the first place.

"The private company was given the charge of the event without even calling for an expression of interest or looking into the financial capability or sources," he said.

The CM further added, "Everything, including the amount already remitted, what was the source of these funds, what was the state government's role, were the interests of the state violated, etc., will fall under the investigation limits."